PKL: Haryana Steelers, U Mumba share spoils in an enthralling game

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
-
The Haryana Steelers and U Mumba played an enthralling game in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 as the match ended in a tie in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The U Mumba side attained momentum and were in the lead for the most part of the second half, however, the Haryana Steelers fought hard, and eventually, the two teams were locked at 24-24 when the final whistle was blown.
Haryana and U Mumba were neck-and-neck in the opening minutes of the match, however, U Mumba took the lead at 4-3 in the 14th minute. Both the teams continued to play out a close contest until the Haryana side gained momentum in the 15th minute and led at 10-8.
The Steelers carried out a fantastic tackle in the 18th minute and kept their lead at 11-9. Moments later, the Haryana side effected another tackle and recorded a three-point lead at 12-9.
The U Mumba side carried out a tackle in the last few seconds of the first half as the two sides went into the break with Haryana leading at 12-10.
The Steelers rode on the momentum and effected a fantastic tackle in the 24th minute as they led at 14-11. The Haryana defence unit kept pulling off tackles and helped its team continue forging ahead.
The U Mumba team carried out a tackle and a raid in the 28th minute and reduced Haryana's lead. Moments later, the U Mumba side levelled the scores at 15-15.
In the 31st minute, U Mumba carried out an All Out and took a three-point lead at 19-16. Rohit Gulia pulled off a fantastic raid in the 33rd minute as Haryana got close to U Mumba's score.
However, the U Mumba side kept picking up points and held its lead. Vinay effected a fantastic raid in the 38th minute, but U Mumba stayed in the lead at 22-21. Haryana kept fighting and stayed in the contest until the last minute of the match.
When just 30 seconds were left on the clock, Kandola pulled off a brilliant raid and helped Haryana level the score at 24-24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor