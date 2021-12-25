PKL: Naveen Kumar stars in Dabang Delhi KC's win over U Mumba

Raider Naveen Kumar starred for his side as KC beat U Mumba 31-27 in a match here on Friday.

Kumar fetched 17 points and was the big difference in the tightly fought contest that saw U Mumba lead for a long time.

The raiders, including Kumar, had a very slow start to the game with both sets of defenders keeping a high line and not even allowing bonus points.

Mumbai raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar had very little luck too and the score was tied 5-5 after the first 10 minutes.

Delhi changed gears towards the half-time, Kumar once again instrumental, and had reduced U Mumba to a man on the mat. But Anil Shivam clinched a raid point and then a super tackle, to keep Mumbai in the game.

The first half saw no all outs and ended 12-10 in Mumbai's favour.

Anil and Abhishek Singh gave Mumbai a quick start in the second half which helped them inflict an all out and take a 19-10 lead.

However, Kumar was in no mood to let Mumbai run away with the lead and his multiple successful raids helped the Delhi side claim an all out in the 10th minute of the half to make the scores even at 20-20.

Kumar then picked his Super 10 with seven minutes remaining in the match and then followed it up with a three-point super raid that took the match away from U Mumba.

Despite a few silly defensive errors from seniors Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar, Delhi held firm in the last minutes to secure an important victory.

