PKL: Naveen Kumar stars in Dabang Delhi KC's win over U Mumba

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
Raider Naveen Kumar starred for his side as Dabang Delhi KC beat U Mumba 31-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Friday.
Kumar fetched 17 points and was the big difference in the tightly fought contest that saw U Mumba lead for a long time.
The raiders, including Kumar, had a very slow start to the game with both sets of defenders keeping a high line and not even allowing bonus points.
Mumbai raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar had very little luck too and the score was tied 5-5 after the first 10 minutes.
Delhi changed gears towards the half-time, Kumar once again instrumental, and had reduced U Mumba to a man on the mat. But Anil Shivam clinched a raid point and then a super tackle, to keep Mumbai in the game.
The first half saw no all outs and ended 12-10 in Mumbai's favour.
Anil and Abhishek Singh gave Mumbai a quick start in the second half which helped them inflict an all out and take a 19-10 lead.
However, Kumar was in no mood to let Mumbai run away with the lead and his multiple successful raids helped the Delhi side claim an all out in the 10th minute of the half to make the scores even at 20-20.
Kumar then picked his Super 10 with seven minutes remaining in the match and then followed it up with a three-point super raid that took the match away from U Mumba.
Despite a few silly defensive errors from seniors Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar, Delhi held firm in the last minutes to secure an important victory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor