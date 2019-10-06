Pro Kabaddi 2019 playoffs to bring fan fest in Ahmedabad from October 14

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha eye playoffs qualification in today's match
Pro Kabaddi points table: Telugu Titans, Patna stare at playoff elimination
PKL top raider Pardeep Narwal to play last match in Pro Kabaddi 2019 today
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs Mumbai preview: Battle of offence and defence
Pro Kabaddi: Pune need to win today's match to be in playoffs contention
-
The Season seven of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has proven to be the toughest so far with the team standings changing look every week.
The fans of the contending teams mirror the same emotions of joy and despair as the fortunes of their favourite teams continue to swing.
Dabang Delhi, the frontrunner in Pro Kabaddi 2019, were the first to qualify for the playoffs followed by Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls who have also battled their way for a spot in the playoffs.
In an attempt to elevate the fan experience, the playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad from October 14 to 19.
The fans will get a chance to shop their favorite PKL merchandise, have a go at challenging kabaddi themed games, and last but not the least, catch live action of the most exciting kabaddi matches of this season.
Various cultural events are also lined up to enthrall the fans during the course of the playoffs at the EKA Arena.
Tickets for the matches are available on BookMyShow and can also be purchased offline at the EKA Arena.
The finaL of PKL 2019 will be played on October 19.