Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha beat U Mumba to clinch playoffs spot

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 8: U Mumba battle Tamil Thalaivas in Rivalry Week on Saturday
-
UP Yoddha's resolute defence and game management helped them beat U Mumba 35-28 and clinch a playoff spot in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.
Surender Gill was UP's top-scorer with eight points while defenders Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar and Sumit picked three points each. The loss meant curtains for the Mumbai team's campaign, becoming the fourth team to fall out of the playoffs race.
U Mumbai raiders Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh could not find a way past a well-oiled UP defence marshalled by captain Nitesh Kumar.
U Mumba needed a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot but it was Yoddha who started on the front foot. Pardeep Narwal scored a three-point Super Raid in their first raid of the match to set the tone.
One could see the desperation in the Mumbai side's defence as they made unnecessary mistakes. Ajith Kumar's two-point raid in the eighth minute gave them a mini-revival but Yoddha kept piling on the pressure.
Both defences opted for aggressive positioning on the mat and as a result, the raiders struggled for bonus points. Rinku's Super Tackle on Pardeep Narwal with three minutes remaining to half time helped them stay close to Yoddha.
But Surender Gill kept chipping in with important raid points as Yoddha inflicted an ALL OUT with one minute to half time. That opened an eight-point lead. U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal in the last move of the half and entered the break with the scores 18-12.
U Mumba approached the mat with greater intensity in the second half. They tackled every Yoddha raider who came their way. Abhishek Singh also got in the act with a two-point raid that helped U Mumba clinch an ALL OUT in the seventh minute after the restart.
U Mumba's left corner Rinku picked up his High 5 to level the scores (20-20). Surender Gill thought he gave Yoddha an advantage with a 3-point Super Raid with 10 minutes remaining.
But Ajinkya Kapre immediately wiped its effect away with a two-point raid for U Mumba.
The Mumbai team sustained their aggressive defence with Fazel Atrachali and Rahul Sethpal also contributing to the points. With five minutes remaining, the scores were 27-26 with U Mumba leading by a solitary point.
Substitute Shrikant Jadhav picked up important raid points for Yoddha as they opened a three-point lead with a minute remaining. That changed the momentum once again.
U Mumba could not find a way past the Yoddha defence in the dying minutes and needed three points to tie the match in the final move of the match.
Surender Gill had other ideas and clinched a four-point raid to inflict an ALL OUT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor