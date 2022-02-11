Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
-
Puneri Paltan snapped Haryana Steelers' three-match winning streak with a 45-27 win in Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.
It was a solid fight from Haryana Steelers in the final 10 minutes of the second half, with Vinay, Ashish Narwal and Vikash Kandola earning 19 raid points between themselves.
But in the end, the gap proved to be too wide and Haryana Steelers were unable to pick up the win.
Haryana Steelers opened their scoring in the first minute of the match as Jaideep earned a tackle point. In the sixth minute, Puneri Paltan inflicted an All Out on Haryana Steelers to extend their lead to 10-2.
Vinay earned a raid point to close the gap down to 4-12 in the 10th minute.
In the 19th minute, Puneri Paltan inflicted their second All Out and the first half ended with Haryana Steelers trailing 26-7.
The second half started with Rohit Gulia earning a bonus point for Haryana Steelers to close down the gap to 26-8.
In the 25th minute Puneri Paltan inflicted their third All Out to extended their lead to 33-8.
In the 28th minute, Ashish Narwal was caught during a raid and Haryana Steelers' went down 9-35..
Haryana Steelers managed to get a couple of tackle points in the final 10 minutes, slowly managing to find their footing in the match. In the 35th minute, Ashish picked up a raid point to bridge the gap to 17-41.
Vikash Kandola earned two raid points as Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out to bring the gap down to 22-41. Vinay then earned three raid points in the final minute of the match but it was not enough for Haryana Steelers to make a comeback.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor