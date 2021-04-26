Taking feedback from players in India amid Covid surge: Cricket Australia

-
Cricket Australia have said they are in touch with their cricketers playing in India after three of their players pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and returned home.
There were 17 Australian cricketers in different franchises but with Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) as well as Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) pulling out citing 'personal reasons', there are 14 players left apart from the members of the coaching staff like Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals), Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore), David Hussey (Kolkata Knight Riders) etc. There are commentators too.
"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict bio-security protocols," said a statement from Cricket Australia.
"We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time," it added.
Tye, Zampa and Richardson departed due to fears that they will be locked of their country following rising Covid-19 cases in India.
They will undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival back in Australia.
The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Monday reported that many Australian players are 'nervous about securing safe passage back home after the [Scott] Morrison government (Australian government) reduced the number of incoming passengers allowed from India'.
India is enduring a tough phase in the pandemic, with around 3.5 lakh daily Covid-19 cases and inadequate medical facilities. Sunday saw 3.54 lakh new cases with over 2800 deaths.
"Several sources close to the situation said on Sunday that multiple Australian players in India were seeking to leave the tournament early amid India's skyrocketing coronavirus cases and recent travel restrictions imposed on people returning to Australia from India," said the report in SMH.
