Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray makes winning return to the grass court

Britain's Andy Murray on Monday (local time) made a winning return to the grass-court as he won his first-round match of the ongoing Wimbledon.
Murray defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 here at the Centre Court.
This is Murray's first singles win in Wimbledon since 2017. The Britain tennis player had earlier won the Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016.
In the match against Basilashvili, Murray won the first two sets quite comprehensively and it looked like the 34-year-old would win the match in straight sets.
However, the opponent from Georgia raised his game in the third set, and he was able to win it, sending the match into the fourth set.
Murray then brought his A-game to the Centre Court in the fourth set and in the end, the Britain tennis player ended up winning the match, progressing to the second round.
On Monday, Novak Djokovic progressed to the second round while Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock defeat.
Later today, Roger Federer would be in action in Wimbledon as he locks horns against Adrian Mannarino.
