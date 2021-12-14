Apple iPhone 14 Pro variants to sport 48MP camera, 8GB RAM: Report

-
-
Tech giant Apple is likely to launch its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro variants with 48MP camera and 8GB RAM, media reports say.
In a research note, obtained by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera system with an upgraded 48MP Wide lens and 12MP Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses.
"This lines up with information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in April claimed that the 48MP lens will support 8K video recording," reports MacRumors.
Pu also expects the iPhone 14 Pro models to be equipped with 8GB RAM, up from 6GB for the iPhone 13 Pro models. Pu also said the standard iPhone 14 models will start with 64GB storage, despite the iPhone 13 lineup starting at 128GB storage, the report said.
Back in September, display industry analyst Ross Young said the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will stick with 60Hz displays, it added.
Apple is reportedly planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
