China's OPPO to launch in India a 5G smartphone in under Rs 20k on April 20

-
ALSO READ
Oppo sets up 5G innovation lab in India, it's 1st such plant outside China
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
Oppo launches community platform to connect with tech enthusiasts
OPPO Band Style to launch alongside OPPO F19 Pro series today at 7 pm
Oppo F19 with 5,000 mAh battery set for India launch today: Check details
-
Smartphone maker OPPO on Friday said that it is all set to launch A74 5G in India on April 20.
According to the company, the upcoming smartphone is going to be company's first 5G-ready phone under Rs 20,000.
The brand has been consistently working to bring in customer-centric meaningful innovations and advanced technologies across its portfolio, the company said in a statement.
This is OPPO's first phone with 5G compatibility in the pocket friendly segment, it added.
The upcoming smartphone will a 90Hz refresh rate.
According to GizmoChina, the smartphone might feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers an FHD+ resolution.
It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
OPPO A series phones have time and again proved expertise in delivering futuristic state-of-the art technology innovations, user-friendly design aesthetics, trendy and fashionable form factor and all this at a competitive price point, the company said.
The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched a new smartphone under its F series, F19, for the India market.
Priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB+128GB storage variant, OPPO F19 comes in two colour variants -- prism black and midnight blue.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU