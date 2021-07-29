Chipmaker Intel launches 'AI For All' initiative in partnership with CBSE

Chipmaker on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to launch the 'AI For All' initiative, aimed at creating a basic understanding of (AI) for people in India.

Based on Intel's 'AI For Citizens' programme, 'AI For All' is a 4-hour, self-paced learning programme that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner, a statement said.

The programme aims to introduce AI to one million citizens in its first year, it added.

"AI has the power to drive faster economic growth, address population-scale challenges and benefit the lives and livelihoods of people. The AI For All initiative based on Intel's AI For Citizens program aims to make India AI-ready by building awareness and appreciation of AI among everyone," Shweta Khurana, Director - the Asia Pacific and Japan, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel, said.

The programme further strengthens Intel's commitment to collaborating with the Government of India to reach the full potential of AI and further the vision of a digitally-empowered India, she added.

The four-hour open content resource, which is available in 11 vernacular languages, is divided into two sections AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours).

The segment on AI Awareness provides an elementary understanding of AI, misconceptions around AI, and its application potential. The AI Appreciation segment helps learners understand the key domains of AI, its impact across industries, and gets them started on building personal learning plans.

At the end of each stage, participants will be given personalised digital badges that can be shared on social media.

National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges the importance of AI and emphasizes on preparing everyone for an AI-driven economy. AI For All is one of the largest AI public awareness programmes worldwide and will help demystify AI in an inclusive manner strengthening India's position as a global leader for emerging technologies, Biswajit Saha, Director Skill Education, and Training at said.

is collaborating with governments and communities globally to build a digital-first mindset and expand access to the AI skills needed for current and future jobs. In India, the AI For All initiative is part of Intel's corporate social responsibility efforts towards democratising AI for all, the statement said.

