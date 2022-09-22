Delhi HC seeks Google's stand on lawsuit against its policy by Winzo Games

-
ALSO READ
WinZO sues Google for Play Store's new policy allowing only fantasy sports
Winzo sues Google to stop new gaming policy, calls it discriminatory
WinZo sues Google for allowing limited categories of real-money games
Raksha Bandhan 2022: 10 safety apps to suggest your siblings to download
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges
-
The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the stand of Google on a lawsuit by an online gaming app against the search engine giant's policy to allow only daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy games applications on its app store 'Google Play' while excluding all other games involving real money.
Justice Prathiba M Singh asked Google to file its response to the plea, seeking interim relief, and observed the issue of maintainability of the lawsuit before the intellectual property rights (IRP) division of the high court required further consideration.
Issue of net neutrality is also raised by the plaintiff. Accordingly, issue notice, the court said while dealing with the plea which also sought interim relief.
Senior counsel Amit Sibal, appearing for the plaintiff Winzo Games, said that the Google policy, which would roll out on September 28 as a pilot programme, amounted to unfair trade as it deliberately excluded its application, which also offered games of skill to users, along with several others.
He said that Winzo was a leading name in the gaming world and offered various games of skill such as chess and 8-ball pool and its revenue in the last financial year was over Rs 100 crore.
Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing the defendant Google and other related parties, raised objections with regards to the maintainability of the lawsuit, claiming that it involved no IPR or Information Technology Act issues but those of trade and commerce.
He said that Google Play, which previously never provided a platform for any games involving the money-in, money-out aspect, was introducing DFS and rummy on account of the Supreme Court declaring the two to be games of skill.
He added that Google Play was not the only app store in the android market.
The court noted that since Winzo also offered DFS and rummy, it was open to it to launch those two games independently on a separate app and then apply to Google to list them on its app store.
The matter would be heard next in November.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 15:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU