FB introduces Rights Manager for images to protect intellectual property

In a bid to help creators and publishers manage their related to images, has introduced Rights Manager for images.

The new version uses image matching technology to help creators and publishers protect and manage their image content at scale.

To access Rights Manager, Page admins can submit an application for content they've created and want to protect.

"Rights Manager will find matching content on and Instagram. Settings can be adjusted to match things like ownership that should apply worldwide or only in certain locations," said in a blog post on Monday.

In addition to the free content management tools to help combat infringement, Facebook said it also has a fast and effective IP reporting system, a repeat infringer policy and other measures.

"We want to ensure Facebook is a safe and valuable place for creators to share their content.

"That's why we built tools like Rights Manager in Creator Studio to help creators and publishers who have a large or growing catalog of content better control when, how and where their content is shared across Facebook and Instagram," the social network said.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)