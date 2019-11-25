Google Nest Mini with built-in voice assistant launched in India at Rs 4499

India on Monday announced its latest smart speaker -- Nest Mini is available in India on Flipkart for Rs 4,499.

The device is a successor to Home Mini, and has been completely re-engineered with Assistant. The Nest Mini will be available in chalk and charcoal colour variants.

"Nest Mini provides bass that's twice as strong as the original Google Home Mini (measured from 60-100 Hz at maximum volume). Google's expert audio engineers developed proprietary audio tuning software, allowing users to get the most out of the hardware," the company said in a statement.

The new device brings improved ability to operate in noisy environments, according to the company.

The Assistant automatically modulates the output sound according to the background noise in the room. It also senses proximity to light up the LED as soon as the user's hand gets close to the device -- guiding where to tap and adjust the volume.

"Users can connect multiple Google or Nest to build a sound system for their whole home. By simply creating different groups in the Google Home app, users can enjoy music, podcasts and more throughout their home. With stream transfer, users can fill their home with sound by moving their music, audiobooks and podcasts from one speaker to another by just using voice," the company added.

The Nest Mini has the same design as the original Mini, with soft rounded edges that blend in with the interior of homes.

