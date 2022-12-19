Lava X3 smartphone with MediaTek Helio A22 launched at Rs 6,999: Know more

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Lava X3
Lava X3

Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Monday launched a new budget-friendly smartphone -- "X3" under its aX' series with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM which can be further expanded up to 512 GB.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in three colours -- Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black and Luster Blue.

The smartphone will be available for pre-orders from December 20 on selected online platforms, said the company.

The smartphone comes equipped with an 8MP Dual AI Rear Camera with LED Flash and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

The camera offers various modes which will allow users to explore features like AI Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, AR Stickers, GIF, QR Scanner and Timelapse, according to the company.

Moreover, powered by Android 12 Go, the smartphone features a 16.55cm (6.5 inches) display and MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone also comes equipped with a rear fingerprint scanner.

The new device comes packed with a 4000mAh battery, dual 4G SIM support, and a Type C charging port.

Last month, Lava launched another budget-friendly smartphone -- Blaze NXT, with a premium glass back and octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, priced at Rs 9,299.

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 16:07 IST

