Business Standard

Meta working on new version of previously cancelled smartwatch: Report

Meta is reportedly working on a new version of its previously cancelled smartwatch

Topics
smartwatches | Wearable Device | Tech companies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta is reportedly working on a new version of its previously cancelled smartwatch.

The information was shared by the tipster Kuba Wojciechowski on Tuesday, who claimed that the new version of the device is "physically very similar to the previously leaked one".

"There appear to be some sensor array changes on the back, as well as small cosmetic differences, but nothing major. The general detachable form factor is still the same."

The wearable is likely to use a "custom version of Android (not Wear OS)" and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's system-on-chip (SoC).

However, it is still unclear when the company will release this device.

"While the 'V1' has apparently been cancelled, Meta still wants to ship the device, so that users can start getting used to the form factor, which is supposed to eventually be used for other Metaverse-related devices," Wojciechowski said.

"I'm sure this is gonna work great and not like all the other metaverse stuff."

In June last year, it was reported that Meta had halted its upcoming smartwatch with two built-in cameras, which was likely to be launched this year.

The halted watch was expected to be priced around $400 and was likely to come in three colour options -- white, black and gold.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 15:31 IST

