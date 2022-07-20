Netflix to launch cheaper, ad-supported plan for price-conscious customers

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Microsoft brings Xbox app to Samsung 2022 smart TVs for console-free gaming
Hit by slow revenue growth, Streaming giant Netflix lays off 150 employees
Microsoft Xbox Live gaming suffers massive outage, fixed after hours
Netflix loses 200,000 paid subscribers in first quarter, shares tank 20%
-
Variety has reported that Netflix is hoping to attract a new group of price-conscious customers and turn around its sliding membership numbers with a new ad-supported streaming bundle scheduled to launch in early 2023.
So does that mean Netflix will become cheaper? Yes, only if you are ready to watch your favourite shows with advertisements.
While announcing Q2 earnings, the OTT giant stated that it plans to introduce the ad-supported plan "around the early part of 2023."
Variety quoted them saying, "We'll likely start in a handful of markets where advertising spending is significant," Netflix said in its Q2 letter to shareholders. "Like most of our new initiatives, our intention is to roll it out, listen and learn, and iterate quickly to improve the offering. So, our advertising business in a few years will likely look quite different than what it looks like on day one."
Although Netflix has not revealed pricing for the ad-supported plan, it's expected to be less than the streamer's most popular plan without any commercials.
Variety quoted Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said that "Netflix believes the per-subscriber economics on the ad-supported plan will be "neutral" with or better than what it sees with traditional subscribers." He also confirmed that initially Netflix ads will be sold exclusively by Microsoft.
Variety reported that in the Q2 letter, Netflix said that Microsoft is "investing heavily to expand their multibillion [dollar] advertising business into premium television video, and we are thrilled to be working with such a strong global partner. We're excited by the opportunity given the combination of our very engaged audience and high-quality content, which we think will attract premium CPMs [cost per thousand impressions] from brand advertisers."
"Our lower-priced advertising-supported offering will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free," the company said in the letter. Worldwide, Netflix's average revenue per member (ARM) has grown at a 5% compound annual rate from 2013 to 2021, "so it makes sense now to give consumers a choice for a lower-priced option with advertisements if they desire it," added the streamer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU