Noise launches 'Buds VS102 Pro' affordable earbuds at Rs 1,799: Details

The new 'VS102 Pro' is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available in four colours-- Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green and Glacier Blue

Topics
Noise | Earbuds | True Wireless Earphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Noise Buds VS102 Pro
Noise Buds VS102 Pro

Homegrown brand Noise on Tuesday launched its new affordable TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, which come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with a 40-hour battery life without ANC and 36 hours with ANC.

The new 'VS102 Pro' is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available in four colours-- Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green and Glacier Blue, the company said in a statement.

In order to reduce the unwanted background sound in the loud environment, ANC in the new buds can cut outside sound up to 25 decibels, which makes users' audio experience much smoother.

It also comes with the 'Transparency' mode that "aids convenience offering a complete hands-free experience, allowing you to hear conversation when at a public space, without taking the buds off."

"With each new product, we aim at offering the best experience while making industry leading technology accessible to a larger consumer base at an aspirational price point," said Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise.

"The new Buds VS102 Pro offers just that by propagating the desired ANC experience in the sub 2K segment. We are confident that our new TWS would level up the audio experience for users," Khatri added.

The new buds also come with a USB Type-C charging connector, and the IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature makes them safe to wear while working out or near water.

"Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.3 allows these buds to pair seamlessly with your devices and provide a Quad Mic system," the company said.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:29 IST

