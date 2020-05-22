Samsung may launch Galaxy A31 smartphone with 48MP quad rear camera in June

South Korean electronics maker is geared up to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A31, in the first week of June. The phone is expected to cost around Rs 23,000. The device will sell across online and offline platforms. The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek octa-core processor in India, sources told IANS on Friday.

The Galaxy A31 is likely to come in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone would sport a quad camera setup, with 48MP main sensor. The front camera will be 20MP. The Galaxy A31 will be the third A-series device to launch in India this year.



This year, has launched two Galaxy A-series devices in the country. While the Galaxy A51 was launched in January, the Galaxy A71 - the premium device in the Galaxy A line-up - went on sale in February.

With six million units shipped globally, the Galaxy A51 has become the world's bestselling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of 2020.

Samsung's A51 smartphone, which is popular in all regions, particularly across Europe and Asia, captured 2.3 per cent share of all smartphones shipped globally in the quarter, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.