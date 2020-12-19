Spotify set to launch streaming service in South Korea in 2021

-
ALSO READ
Music app Spotify rolls out standalone streaming for Apple Watch
Global online music streaming revenue declines 2% in Q2, shows report
Spotify's paid subscribers hit 138 mn as music streaming demand rebounds
Amazon Prime Video app arrives on Windows 10 devices for Indian users
Now Indian users can enjoy Spotify with Amazon Alexa on Echo devices
-
Global streaming giant Spotify is planning to launch a music streaming service in South Korea, home to the booming K-pop industry, in the first half of 2021.
It would give listeners here access to around 60 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists, according to the Swedish firm. It also expected the move to help Korean artists of various music genres to reach their fans here and abroad, reports Yonhap news agency.
"We are excited about our upcoming launch in South Korea, a market recognized as an epicenter for music, culture and tech innovation," said Alex Norstrom, Chief Freemium business officer of Spotify.
"We are looking forward to working with our valued local partners to uncover more Korean artists, and to connect them with fans in South Korea and all over the world," Norstrom said.
Spotify has been running K-pop playlists since 2014. It noted that the portion of K-pop listening has jumped by more than 2,000 percent over the last six years, with total streaming time reaching 180 billion minutes.
Launched in 2008, Spotify provides music streaming service to around 320 million listeners in 92 markets.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU