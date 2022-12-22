JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple on mission to make its AR headsets feel more immersive via gyroscopes

Tech giant Apple is reportedly researching how to add gyroscopes to its augmented reality (AR) headsets, providing users continuous haptic feedback that will feel real

Topics
Apple  | Augmented reality

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is reportedly researching how to add gyroscopes to its augmented reality (AR) headsets, providing users continuous haptic feedback that will feel real.

According to a newly awarded patent, the company intends to at least take a small step toward using haptics to enhance AR experiences, reports AppleInsider.

"Haptic engines are an important aspect of XR (Extended Reality, or AR/virtual reality), as they impart physical sensations on a user's body that enhances the user's immersive experience," Apple said in a statement.

"Typical haptic engines found in smartphones and other mobile devices, however, only provide vibrations along a single axis," it added.

Apple acknowledges that this is "useful for notification applications", but points out that the odd tap differs from the "continuous torque or force" that a head-mounted display (HMD) might provide.

"The gyroscopic precession engine can be mounted to, or embedded in, HMD," the tech giant mentioned.

"Or other wearable device to provide spatial guidance in VR and AR applications," it added.

In October, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming AR headsets might use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

--IANS

aj/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:11 IST

