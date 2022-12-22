Apple on mission to make its AR headsets feel more immersive via gyroscopes

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price
What is the significance of Apple's 'Make in India' push?
Apple 'Far Out' event today: Here's what users expect from Watch Series 8
iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years
-
Tech giant Apple is reportedly researching how to add gyroscopes to its augmented reality (AR) headsets, providing users continuous haptic feedback that will feel real.
According to a newly awarded patent, the company intends to at least take a small step toward using haptics to enhance AR experiences, reports AppleInsider.
"Haptic engines are an important aspect of XR (Extended Reality, or AR/virtual reality), as they impart physical sensations on a user's body that enhances the user's immersive experience," Apple said in a statement.
"Typical haptic engines found in smartphones and other mobile devices, however, only provide vibrations along a single axis," it added.
Apple acknowledges that this is "useful for notification applications", but points out that the odd tap differs from the "continuous torque or force" that a head-mounted display (HMD) might provide.
"The gyroscopic precession engine can be mounted to, or embedded in, HMD," the tech giant mentioned.
"Or other wearable device to provide spatial guidance in VR and AR applications," it added.
In October, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming AR headsets might use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.
--IANS
aj/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU