Twitter to purge Covid vaccine misinformation, label fake tweets

-
ALSO READ
Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads but not anti-vaccination posts
Dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media order, Trump admin asks court
Facebook will junk Donald Trump posts for violations: COO Sheryl Sandberg
How real is the change that social media and TV news cacophony exhibits?
Facebook quietly removes 20% text limit on ad images
-
Twitter has announced to remove tweets making false or misleading claims about Covid-19 vaccinations from next week and label such fake claims from early next year.
Starting next week, Twitter will prioritise the removal of the most harmful misleading information.
Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter said that it will begin enforcing this updated policy on December 21 and expanding its actions during the following weeks.
From early 2021, Twitter may label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines.
"We will enforce this policy in close consultation with local, national and global public health authorities around the world, and will strive to be iterative and transparent in our approach," the micro-blogging platform said in a statement late on Wednesday.
According to Twitter, beginning next week, the expanded policy will include false claims that suggest immunizations and vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm to or control populations and statements about vaccines that invoke a deliberate conspiracy.
"False claims which have been widely debunked about the adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations or false claims that COVID-19 is not real or not serious, and therefore that vaccinations are unnecessary" will also be counted as part of the expanded policy.
Tweets that are labeled under the expanded guidance may link to authoritative public health information or the Twitter Rules to provide people with additional context and authoritative information about COVID-19.
The Twitter action came after reports surfaced earlier this week that Facebook will now send notifications directly to users who like, share, or comment on such posts.
According to a report from Fast Company, the social network is changing how it reaches people who have encountered misinformation on its platform.
"The company will now send notifications to anyone who has liked, commented, or shared a piece of Covid-19 misinformation that's been taken down for violating the platform's terms of service," the report said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU