Vivo unveils new smartphone Y21 with 5000mAh battery at Rs 15,490

Global smartphone brand Vivo on Friday launched a new phone, Y21, that is now available across online and offline channels at Rs 15,490.
The smartphone comes with 4GB+128GB storage (expandable upto 1TB). It also offers Extended RAM 2.0, which makes use of up to 1GB idle ROM space. The 4GB+64GB variant will also be available soon.
"Y21 with its trendy design and latest features will compliment our Y series portfolio. With the launch of Y21, it becomes the slimmest 5000mAh smartphone in the segment," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.
"It has been designed for our young Gen-Z consumers in India who want an all-rounder smartphone that caters to the need of their fast-paced lifestyle," Marya added.
The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View Display with in-cell technology for an immersive viewing experience. The smartphone offers a large 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge capability.
The device features a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP super macro camera. It is also supported by a wide range of features, including Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR, Face Beauty, Filters, and Bokeh providing a delightful photography experience.
On the front, the device boasts an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautification mode.
Users can enjoy the daily dose of entertainment with MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, memory capacity of 128GB ROM and FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.
Multi Turbo 5.0 enhances data connection, system processor speed and power-saving performance to a whole new level even after prolonged usage.
The new vivo Y21 is available in two dazzling colour options -- Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow -- across vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores.
