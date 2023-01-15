JUST IN
Apple investigating horizontal lines issue in iPhone 14 Pro model
Business Standard

YouTube plans to change profanity rules that caused creators outrage

The platform's gaming community opposed the company this week after some creators noticed that their old videos were demonetised, reports TechCrunch

Topics
YouTuber | Google | video streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Video-sharing platform YouTube is reportedly planning to change its profanity rules that caused outrage among creators.

The platform's gaming community opposed the company this week after some creators noticed that their old videos were demonetised, reports TechCrunch.

The culprit is a new policy that the company introduced back in November of last year to make specific types of content more advertisement friendly.

The company's approach to violence and profanity was completely revised when those changes to the platform's advertiser-friendly content restrictions were announced.

"In recent weeks we've heard from many creators regarding this update," YouTube spokesperson Michael Aciman was quoted as saying.

"That feedback is important to us and we are in the process of making some adjustments to this policy to address their concerns. We will follow up shortly with our creator community as soon as we have more to share," Aciman added.

In November last year, the video-sharing platform had expanded its definition of violence beyond real-world depictions, including in-game violent content "directed at a real named person or acts that are manufactured to create shocking experiences (such as brutal mass killing)," the report said.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 10:44 IST

