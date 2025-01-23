Business Standard

Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal promises to end unemployment within 5 yrs

Kejriwal claimed the AAP government in Punjab provided 48,000 government jobs in less than two years and facilitated over three lakh private-sector jobs for youths

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

With voting in Delhi assembly elections less than two weeks away, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday vowed to eliminate unemployment in the national capital within the next five years.

In a video message, the former Delhi chief minister emphasised his focus on employment. "My top priority will be to provide employment to our youths. Our team is drafting a detailed plan to address the issue of unemployment," he said.

Highlighting his government's track record, Kejriwal claimed the AAP government in Punjab provided 48,000 government jobs in less than two years and facilitated over three lakh private-sector jobs for youths.

 

"We know how to create employment and our intentions are honest. With people's support, we will eliminate unemployment from Delhi in the next five years," he asserted.

The polling in Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The AAP is in pursuit of a third consecutive term in the city, but it faces a tight contest from the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP government Delhi Assembly Elections Unemployment in India

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

