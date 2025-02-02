Business Standard

PM pitches 'Modi's guarantee', confident of BJP's win in Delhi polls

Greeting people on Basant Panchami on Sunday, he said the festival marks the change in the season, adding that people of Delhi have made up their mind to elect a BJP government

Reaching out to people from Purvanchal, Modi noted that he is an MP from the region, a reference to Varanasi. | Photo:X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 02 2025

Asserting that the Union Budget has filled every family with happiness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this is the most middle class friendly Budget in India's history.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the Delhi assembly polls on February 5, Modi spoke about various beneficial provisions of the Budget for the middle class to claim that never since India's Independence those earning up to Rs 12 lakh have received such a relief.

The middle class is saying that this is the most friendly Budget for them in India's history, he said.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital for its alleged false promises and corruption, he said its policies have led to closing of factories, adding that those who have looted people will have to account for it.

 

While on the one hand is 'AAP-da' which stands for false promises, on the other is 'Modi's guarantees', the prime minister said.

Greeting people on Basant Panchami on Sunday, he said the festival marks the change in the season, adding that people of Delhi have made up their mind to elect a BJP government. 

The prime minister said the "AAP-da" has destroyed 11 years of the national capital, and a double engine government dedicated to its development and growth will now be elected.

His government at the Centre, he asserted, has stood for strengthening four pillars of poor, farmers, youth and women, and the Budget is the guarantee of fulfilling Modi's guarantees.

The Budget's focus on employment generating sectors like tourism and manufacturing will benefit the youth, he said.

He spoke of welfare promises made in the BJP manifesto, including for senior citizens and women, to highlight the benefits a BJP government in the national capital will bring to them.

When Modi gives a guarantee, he puts his heart, mind and soul into fulfilling it, the prime minister said.

With the middle class, including salaried employees, making up for a significant section of voters, the prime minister said his government takes decisions which meet their dreams and aspirations.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party's claims, the prime minister told people that no jhuggi will be demolished in Delhi and no welfare scheme shut in the case of the BJP coming to power.

Reaching out to people from Purvanchal, Modi noted that he is an MP from the region, a reference to Varanasi.

He added that the National Democratic Alliance government is working day and night to develop Bihar and mentioned several state-specific proposals in the Budget.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's win, Modi said, "You can note it down the BJP government will be formed in Delhi on February 8, and by March 8, International Women's Day, women will start receiving Rs 2,500."  Women, he said, have worked as his protective shield and have made a big contribution in ensuring the third term of his government at the Centre.

Delhi, he said, has paid a heavy price due to the AAP government and has decided to get rid of it, he said.

Those who live in 'sheesh mahal' cannot related to a poor family's jhuggi or a middle class family's 2BHK flat, he said, in a swipe at former chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP has committed scam and corruption in every field, including in health measures for people, he claimed.

With several AAP leaders, including sitting MLAs who were not given ticket by the party in the polls, quitting it, Modi said they have realised the massive anger people have for the party. Feeling jittery, the AAP is making false announcements everyday, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

