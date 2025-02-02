Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Jaishankar slams AAP, says 'feels ashamed' to tell foreigners about Delhi

Jaishankar slams AAP, says 'feels ashamed' to tell foreigners about Delhi

Delhi Assembly elections: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticises the incumbent AAP government in Delhi for failing to implement these central government initiatives

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Delhi Assembly elections: There is a stark contrast between what is happening in the national capital and the progress seen in other parts of India, said EAM S Jaishankar. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 1) slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, saying he "feels ashamed" to tell foreign dignitaries that people in India's capital lack basic amenities.
 
Speaking to a crowd at the JLN stadium ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Jaishankar shared his discomfort with foreign leaders, who, during his meetings, often ask about various government welfare initiatives like housing for the poor, free food rations, and the Ujjwala gas scheme.
 
"I feel ashamed to tell them (foreign dignitaries) that in the capital of India, people don’t get benefits of houses, gas cylinders and the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said, criticising the AAP government in Delhi for failing to implement these central government initiatives.
 
 
Jaishankar asserted that the scale of central government schemes across India has been massive, with more people receiving housing than the population of Japan, and more benefiting from cooking gas than Germany's entire population. However, he said there is a stark contrast between what is happening in the national capital and the progress seen in other parts of India.
 
Jaishankar also spoke about the promises made by the BJP in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for Delhi Assembly elections, including Rs 2,500 per month for women, the Atal canteen initiative, and free healthcare for senior citizens over 70. He questioned why such schemes, which have been instrumental in benefiting millions, have not been rolled out in Delhi despite the capital being at the forefront of India’s growth.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu

Delhi elections LIVE: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for ally BJP

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal writes to EC, demands independent observers in his constituency

Delhi Police

Delhi Police Southern Range sets records during MCC enforcement for polls

Kishan Kapoor

News Highlights: Veteran Himachal BJP leader Kishan Kapoor dies at 73; CM, governor pay tribute

BJP Flag, BJP

Day after resigning from AAP, 8 outgoing MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi polls

 
"Even as the capital should have been a model of the 'best things happening in the country,' it lacks all of these for the past 10 years," he said.
 
'Feb 5 election will be a turning point'
 
Jaishankar further said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's inability to bring these schemes to fruition would lead to its downfall in the upcoming elections. He said that basic rights like water, electricity, gas cylinders, housing, and health have been denied to Delhi's people over the past decade, while adding that the February 5 election will be a turning point.
 
"Water, electricity, cooking gas cylinders, houses and health are your rights. The people of Delhi did not get their rights in the past 10 years. So on February 5, they will decide if this government should remain in power or not," he stated.
 
Earlier this week, Jaishankar urged young voters to make an informed decision, pointing to the capital's poor infrastructure, including roads and water supply, as a reason to vote for change. In the event held at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, Jaishankar discussed the importance of youth in shaping India’s future.
 
"Without youth, there is no 'Viksit Bharat.' "Delhi, as the national capital, carries a special responsibility. When people from other countries visit Delhi, their impression of India is shaped by what they see here," he noted.
 
The upcoming Delhi elections on February 5 will see a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, with results to be declared on February 8. 

More From This Section

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Delhi assembly polls: 7,552 eligible electors opt for home voting facility

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal claims BJP supporters also save Rs 25K a month, seeks their vote

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Anger against corrupt, insensible 'Aapda' govt: Minister Pradhan slams AAP

Ravi Kishan

BJP MP Ravi Kishan slams AAP, expresses confidence in Delhi Assembly polls

Manish Sisodia

BJP only doing abusive politics, increasing fights: AAP's Manish Sisodia

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Delhi Assembly Elections S Jaishankar Ayushman Bharat Afforadable homes Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon