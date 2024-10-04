Business Standard
Baseless accusations: NC on rumours of post-poll alliance with BJP in J-K

The party's clarification came amid speculation that it was engaged in backchannel deliberations with the BJP

Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party. (PTI: Photo/S. Irfan)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

The National Conference (NC) on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDIA bloc constituents for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party's clarification came amid speculation that it was engaged in backchannel deliberations with the BJP for government formation in the union territory.

"The JKNC categorically denies the unfounded rumours of back channel talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc. Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations," the NC said in a statement.

A post on X by former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu late on Thursday night claiming that "NC-BJP negotiations have clearly commenced" fanned the speculation.

 

"NC leadership is now speaking to authorised representatives from the BJP and an unofficial mediator is "mediating". Initial groundwork includes the creation of a "larger interest" fig-leaf to justify the betrayal in Kashmir," Mattu said.

He claimed NC president Farooq Abdullah met a BJP representative in Pahalgam.

"Which BJP representative did Dr. Farooq Abdullah meet at Pahalgam not once but twice? What negotiations are being held in Pahalgam? What happened to all the stentorian rhetoric of BJP being forbidden and prohibited? The more that things change, the more they remain the same," he added.

The NC urged the public "who have placed their trust in us" to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumour-mongering.

NC sources said Abdullah was in Pahalgam for a golf tournament.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections BJP National Conference

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

