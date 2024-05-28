BJP MP calls for arrest of ex-Telangana CM KCR over phone tapping claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Bandi Sanjay has demanded the immediate arrest of former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) following allegations of involvement in a phone tapping case.

The accusations were brought forward by former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Radhakrishna Rao, who claimed KCR was involved in intercepting the communications of political leaders, businessmen, and celebrities during the 2023 assembly elections.

In a post on X, Bandi Sanjay compared the alleged phone tapping under the BRS regime to the Emergency, calling it a violation of constitutional and human rights. He stated, "KCR's fear of the BJP is now out in the open with the tapping of BJP leaders and our followers. Radha Kishan Rao's confessions during police interrogation have confirmed my previous statements on involvement in a phone-tapping case by former CM KCR."

Sanjay also accused KCR of fabricating an MLA poaching case to protect his daughter, who was implicated in a separate liquor scam. He condemned the alleged invasion of privacy, stating, "KCR has not only betrayed the law but also has crushed the basic rights of citizens via phone tapping."



The BJP MP urged the prosecution and removal of all individuals involved in the phone tapping from the BRS party. He questioned why the Congress government had not arrested KCR despite clear evidence and demanded the repatriation of Prabhakar Rao from the USA, whose arrest could potentially reveal further corrupt practices within the BRS government.

"Along with KCR, all those involved in phone tapping from the BRS Party need to be prosecuted & removed as public representatives from their posts," Sanjay asserted. He also suggested the possibility of banning BRS membership.

KCR’s actions are disgrace to democracy !!



Phone tapping done under the BRS regime is worse than the Emergency. This is a violation of Constitutional and human rights. KCR’s fear of BJP is now out in open with tapping of BJP leaders and our followers



Radha Kishan Rao’s… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 28, 2024

Background of phone tapping case and allegations

These allegations come amid a broader context of political tension and accusations of illegal surveillance in India.

Last month, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lodged a complaint with the state chief election commissioner, alleging federal agencies were monitoring the phone conversations of party leaders, Lok Sabha candidates, and their associates. DMK leader R S Bharathi accused agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department of illegal interceptions, potentially using software like Pegasus.

Additionally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Tamil Nadu's opposition party, claimed the state government was unlawfully wiretapping the phones of its leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised the ruling DMK and its ally, Congress, during an election rally, accusing them of attempting to erase Tamil identity.

KCR has not yet responded to these latest allegations.