Elections 2024: EC instructs parties not to involve children in campaigns

The EC reminded all political parties of their responsibility to adhere to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued an order on Monday instructing political parties and candidates to refrain from involving children in any type of election campaigning ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an advice addressed to the parties, the EC reiterated its zero-tolerance policy regarding the use of children in any election-related activities and stated that they should not engage children in any way, including "holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in a rally".
"This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner, including through poetry, songs, spoken words, or the display of the insignia of a political party or candidate," EC said in a statement.

"However, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in the proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines," it added.

The EC reminded all political parties of their responsibility to adhere to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended in 2016.

It also emphasised the importance of upholding the judiciary's directives, citing a 2014 Bombay High Court judgment that stressed the need to ensure that political parties do not allow the participation of children in any election-related activities.

District Election Officers and Returning Officers are tasked with ensuring strict compliance with child labour laws and electoral guidelines.

"Any violation of these provisions by-election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action," the poll panel said.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

