Preparation for Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram's Aizawl in full swing

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Preparations for election to Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat are in full swing, an official said on Monday.
Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar, who also serves as the returning officer, told reporters that training for various official teams assigned to manage the upcoming polls in 12 assembly constituencies within Aizawl district has been largely completed.
The initial phase of training for polling parties is scheduled for March 26 and March 27, she said.
Randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) has been finalised, and they are currently secured in strong rooms designated for each assembly constituency, she added.
A total of 514 ballot units, 523 control units, and 541 VVPATs have been allocated for Aizawl district for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said.
Voting is scheduled for April 19, with counting is on June 4.
The deadline for filing nominations is March 27, while candidates have until March 30 to withdraw their candidatures.
According to Kumar, a total of 290,058 electorate, including 153,000 women voters, are expected to exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls.
Among them, there are 10,131 first-time voters, 1,439 senior citizens (aged 85 years and above), and 778 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters.
Aizawl district boasts 321 polling stations, with 48 (four in each assembly constituency) set to be manned by women and one by differently abled individuals.
Home voting facilities will be provided for senior citizens (85 years and above) and PwD voters possessing disability certificates.
Kumar emphasised efforts to encourage voter turnout and called for public cooperation to ensure free and fair elections.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

