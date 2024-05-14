Business Standard
Lok sabha elections 2024: Over 21.4 million eligible to vote in Punjab

The CEO said 538,715 voters belong to the 18-19 age group, who are eligible to cast their votes for the first time

Instructions have already been given to the Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers to ensure all arrangements are made for the convenience of voters at polling booths, the CEO said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Over 2.14 crore electors are eligible to cast their votes in the June 1 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said on Tuesday while releasing the final list of voters in the state.
Sibin said May 4 was the deadline for registering new voters in Punjab and the forms submitted has to be verified by May 14.
According to the released voter list, the total number of electors in Punjab stands at 214,61,739, comprising 112,86,726 males, 10,174,240 females and 773 transgenders.
The CEO said 5,38,715 voters belong to the 18-19 age group, who are eligible to cast their votes for the first time.
A total of 1,89,855 voters are aged above 85 years, he said.
 
The total number of 'divyang' (differently-abled) voters in the state is 1,58,718. For the 13 Lok Sabha seats, a total of 24,451 polling stations will be set up, with 16,517 in villages and 7,934 in cities, according to official data.
The number of polling stations constituency-wise are 1,895 in Gurdaspur, 1,684 in Amritsar, 1,974 in Khadoor Sahib, 1951 in Jalandhar, 1,963 in Hoshiarpur, 2,068 in Anandpur Sahib, 1,843 in Ludhiana, 1,821 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 1,688 in Faridkot, 1,903 in Ferozepur, 1,814 in Bathinda, 1,765 in Sangrur and 2,082 in Patiala.
Instructions have already been given to the Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers to ensure all arrangements are made for the convenience of voters at polling booths, the CEO said.
He urged voters to participate enthusiastically to achieve the target of 'Is Vaar 70 Paar' (over 70 per cent voter turnout this time).

First Published: May 14 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

