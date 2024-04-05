Lok Sabha polls: ED seized assets worth Rs 1 trillion in 10 yrs, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets more than Rs 1 trillion in the last 10 years, suggesting his government’s “crackdown” on corruption.





Speaking at a Lok Sabha election rally in Rajasthan's Churu, Modi said: "Whatever has been done in 10 years is just a trailer and is like an appetiser, the main course is yet to come."

His remarks followed amid a debate over the role of central probe agencies. Congress and its allies claim that the Modi government is using the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation to target Opposition leaders in "fabricated" corruption cases.





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on March 21, is the latest Opposition leader at the centre of this controversy.

Modi has promised that the "crackdown on corruption" would intensify in his third term.

Modi 'completed' most of 2019 election promises, says PM

The PM also claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completed most of the promises that were made during the 2019 general elections. The BJP is yet to unveil its poll manifesto for this year.

“Modi has saved lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families,” he said, referring to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act of 2019, which outlaws instant divorce in Islam. The act was introduced by the Centre following the Supreme Court’s judgement terming ‘Triple Talaq’ as “unconstitutional” in August 2017. The court had directed the Parliament to pass a law on the same within six months.

Modi's dig at 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan'

“My family members from all over the country including Rajasthan have taken a pledge to form a strong government at the Centre,” Modi said, exuding confidence on winning a term to power in the coming polls.

He also took a sharp dig at the Opposition’s Congress-led INDIA bloc, which he often labels as 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan.’ He said the Opposition parties are “holding rallies to save the corrupt.”

“The Congress, and the INDIA bloc have their own interests…they have nothing to do with welfare of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged,” he alleged.