Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 'Shakti' row erupted after Rahul Gandhi's statement made during an address at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluding event in Mumbai on Sunday

narendra modi,rahul gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photos)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday approached the Election Commission (EC) to lodge a complaint against Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark for allegedly hurting the Hindu religious sentiments. 

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the party has demanded action against the Congress leader and his party for "violating the model code of conduct" over the ongoing row as well as for making objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BJP moves EC over Shakti row

Puri and the BJP's national executive member, Om Pathak, petitioned against Gandhi's "outlandish and bizarre statements," he said. The party alleged that Gandhi, in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' concluding remarks, called for "destroying" the revered Hindu word 'Shakti', associated with feminine power. The party further claimed that Gandhi's remarks were an "insult" to the power of Indian women.

"...Registered a strong protest against a social media post made by the Congress Party on March 18, falsely attributing a statement to PM Narendra Modi along with using his photo," he said.

Read the full memorandum here

PM Modi attacks Oppn over controversy

PM Modi himself launched a scathing attack on the Opposition on Monday, alleging that the "INDI Alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) made an announcement that they want to destroy Shakti'."

"If they want to destroy 'Shakti', then worshipping 'Shakti' is our resolve," Modi said.

How did the 'Shakti' controversy begin?

The row erupted on Sunday following Gandhi's remarks during the campaign conclusion speech in Mumbai's Shivaji ground. Many INDIA bloc leaders attended the event in a show of strength of the Opposition's alliance.

"There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against Shakti. The question is, what is Shakti? The soul of the King is in the EVM. This is true. The soul of the King is in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi issues clarification

Following the BJP's allegations, Gandhi took to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), alleging that his statement was taken out of context. "Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth," Gandhi said.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup IND-PAK: India bowling coach avoids question on PCB complaint

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji

Lok Sabha elections: Suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joins Congress

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajasthan declares holiday on voting days

Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 3 of polls

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress, merges his outfit

Lok Sabha polls: Congress accuses BJP-led govt of corruption, nepotism

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha MPs BS Web Reports Bharatiya Janata Party indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon