LS polls: INDIA bloc a temporary arrangement, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

The INDIA opposition bloc is a "temporary coalition" as its constituents are fiercely contesting the Lok Sabha polls against each other in Punjab and slinging mud at each other, while they are conveniently in an "unholy" tie-up in Chandigarh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said here on Tuesday.

"Have you ever seen such a self-serving alliance?" the BJP leader asked while referring to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which are fighting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance in Chandigarh but contesting the election on their own in Punjab.

Dhami was addressing a public meeting in favour of Sanjay Tandon, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll nominee from Chandigarh.

He claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) faces ideological challenges and its "ulterior" motive is to work for the so-called main leaders' family interests and not for the common people.

"Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which has received the president's approval. Now, the CAA will be implemented across India once the BJP government comes to power again," Dhami said.

The INDIA bloc is against the CAA and has vowed to scrap it if it comes to power, he added.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress has its eyes on people's savings and will snatch a part of it to give it to its "favourite" vote bank.

He dubbed the INDIA bloc a "selfish alliance" in which everyone aspires to become the prime minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Tandon said, "On June 1, we have to decide whether we want a prime minister who is tough and unwavering or one who is helpless. Under a strong leadership, the world now looks at India with much respect."



The BJP leader promised to people that he would resolve their issues, including the one related to the housing board through a one-time settlement.

He also assured them that he will bring the metro to Chandigarh to resolve the city's traffic issues after being elected as an MP.

Dhami said, "Over the past decade, BJP MP Kirron Kherji had dedicated herself to serving Chandigarh. Now, it is time for Sanjay Tandon to carry forward this legacy of service under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Tandonji is a dedicated leader and will resolve all longstanding issues of the city after winning the election. So I urge you to vote for Sanjay Tandon for the development of Chandigarh."



Lauding the Modi government's significant initiatives for the Sikh community, Dhami underscored major projects like the Kartarpur Corridor and the development of roads leading to Hemkund Sahib to streamline the pilgrimage experience for devotees.

"From bolstering our infrastructure to enhancing healthcare and education, India has witnessed remarkable progress under Modi's transformative leadership. With India now being the fifth-largest economy globally, the prime minister's vision has propelled our country to new heights. Furthermore, initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have brought tangible benefits to the poorest sections of our society," he said.

Chandigarh is scheduled to go to polls in the final phase of the ongoing seven-phase election on June 1 and the counting of votes taken up on June 4.