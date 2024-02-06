Sensex (    %)
                        
Revanth Reddy urges Sonia Gandhi to contest LS polls from Telangana

Reddy, who called on Sonia Gandhi in Delhi Monday evening, brought to her notice that the Telangana Congress unit had passed a resolution urging her to contest from the state

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)

Feb 06 2024

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest from the state in the next Lok Sabha polls.
Reddy, who called on Sonia Gandhi in Delhi Monday evening, brought to her notice that the Telangana Congress unit had passed a resolution urging her to contest from the state.
The request to contest from the state is being made as people see her as the 'mother' who gave statehood to Telangana, he was quoted as saying in an official release here.
Gandhi has responded by saying that a decision would be taken at an appropriate time, it said.
Revanth Reddy, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, apprised her of the poll promises being implemented by his government.
Out of the six poll 'guarantees' of Congress, free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a health scheme of Rs 10 lakh for the poor are already being implemented, the Congress state unit chief said.
Reddy also told her that the state government has decided to conduct a 'caste census' and preparations have begun.
Noting that the party's state unit is making efforts to win as many seats as possible (out of the total 17 seats) in the upcoming general elections, the CM said preparations were underway to achieve the goal.

