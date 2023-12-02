Sensex (0.74%)
Mizoram Election Results 2023: Date, time, how & where to watch counting

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: A party needs to secure 21 or more seats to gain a majority in Mizoram Assembly

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day

The counting for the Mizoram Assembly election will begin on Sunday, December 3 at 8 am (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 06:32 AM IST
Mizoram Assembly elections were held on November 7. The Mizo National Front (MNF) is the ruling party in Mizoram and holds strong regional influence in the state. The party, formed in 1961, played a significant role in the nationalist movement that led to the formation of Mizoram as a separate state.

When will the Mizoram Assembly election results be declared?

Mizoram Assembly election results will be declared on December 3. Results for the other four states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will also be declared on December 3.


When will the Mizoram Assembly election counting start?

The counting for the Mizoram Assembly election will begin on Sunday, December 3 at 8 am.

Where and where to watch the Mizoram Assembly election result?

Mizoram Assembly election results will be published on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Detailed coverage of Mizoram Assembly election results will also be available at https://www.business-standard.com/.


Mizoram Assembly election result: What are postal ballots?

Postal ballots provide the facility to cast votes through Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPB) and Postal Ballots (PB). Postal ballots facility is available to the members of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force serving outside their home states. Besides armed forces, government employees such as diplomats stationed outside India are also eligible to use postal ballots to exercise their franchise.

Postal ballot votes are counted under the direct supervision of the Returning Officer (RO). Counting of EVMs starts 30 minutes after the commencement of PB counting, even if all PBs have not been counted. At the end of each round of counting, the results from 14 EVMs are declared.

Mizoram Assembly election result: How many seats does Mizoram have?

The Mizoram state Assembly has 40 seats.


What is the majority mark in the Mizoram Assembly?

A party needs to secure 21 or more seats to gain a majority in the Mizoram Assembly.

Mizoram Assembly election result: What do the exit polls suggest?

Exit polls suggest a tough fight between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). ABP News-C Voter gave 15-21 seats to the MNF and 12-18 to the ZPM. C Voter gave 2-8 seats to Congress.

Jan Ki Baat, on the other hand, gave 10-14 seats to the MNF, 15-25 to ZPM, and 5-9 seats to Congress. India Today - Axis My India exit poll gave 3-7 seats to MNF, 28-35 to ZPM, and 2-4 to Congress.

Topics : Mizoram Mizoram Assembly elections Elections Assembly elections voting Assembly polls

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 06:32 AM IST

