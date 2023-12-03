Sensex (0.74%)
AIMIM retains its 7 seats, continues to hold sway in Old City of Hyderabad

The party, which has held on to these seven segments in the outgoing assembly, has been winning from these seats since 2009

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) continued to hold sway over its traditional bastion of the Old City of Hyderabad as it retained the seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly on Sunday.
AIMIM candidates won from seven out of the nine seats it contested in the Telangana assembly election.
The party, which has held on to these seven segments in the outgoing assembly, has been winning from these seats since 2009.
Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, registered an emphatic win in Chandrayangutta seat, his sixth in a row since 1999, with a margin of 81,660 votes.
Akbaruddin polled 99,776 votes while his nearest rival got 18,116 votes.
In Malakpet, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala won his fourth straight term with a majority of 26,106 votes against his nearest Congress rival Shaik Akbar while Jaffar Hussain emerged victorious from Yakutpura by a margin of just 878 votes against Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan.
Two new faces -- Mohammed Mubeen from Bahadurpura with a margin of 67,025 against the BRS candidate, and Mir Zulfeqar Ali from Charminar with a margin over his nearest BJP rival by 22,853 votes -- also won on AIMIM tickets.
Mohammed Majid Hussain from Nampally defeated Congress's Mohammed Feroz Khan with a margin of 2,037 votes, while AIMIM's Kausar Mohiuddin emerged the winner in Karwan Assembly segment.
AIMIM had fielded candidates in nine of the 119 assembly segments, while supporting the BRS elsewhere.
It lost in Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

