Sensex (-0.34%)
65570.09 -224.64
Nifty (-0.23%)
19685.75 -46.05
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
41885.60 + 74.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.01%)
6454.70 -0.95
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43553.50 -30.45
Heatmap

Telangana Assembly elections: Amit Shah to address poll rallies, roadshow

This is Amit Shah's 2nd visit to Telangana in the last 3 days. Other than this, PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Telangana on November 25, 26, and 27 to garner support for the state BJP

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana to campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections. The union minister will address two rallies at Jangaon and Korutla in Jagtial district, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. The leader will also participate in a roadshow at Uppal as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election campaign.

Shah is likely to arrive at the Begumpet airport at around 12:30 PM in Telangana on November 20. He will head straight to the meeting scheduled in Jangaon. He will later go to Kortula by 2:45 PM and address a public gathering between 3 and 4 PM, the DC report said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Telangana BJP is excited as senior leaders from the BJP continue to make public appearances in the state to rally support for the party's candidates. Moreover, the party is also hopeful of getting public support because of the announcement of a tribal university in the state and the establishment of a turmeric board in the state. These announcements were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other than this, the party has also promised a chief minister from the Backward Classes.

This is Amit Shah's second visit to Telangana in the last three days. Other than this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Telangana on November 25, 26, and 27 to garner support for the state BJP.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to address election rallies today

BJP puts up posters mocking Congress' 'six guarantees' in Hyderabad

Telangana's power sector, supply to farmers key in heated political battle

30% commission BRS govt should be sent packing after Nov 30 polls: Nadda

Telangana election: Public trusts PM's poll promises, says OBC Morcha head

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly TRS TRS leaders Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR Home Ministry BJP Indian National Congress

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon