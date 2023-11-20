Telangana Assembly elections: Amit Shah to address poll rallies, roadshow

Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana to campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections . The union minister will address two rallies at Jangaon and Korutla in Jagtial district, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. The leader will also participate in a roadshow at Uppal as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election campaign.

Shah is likely to arrive at the Begumpet airport at around 12:30 PM in Telangana on November 20. He will head straight to the meeting scheduled in Jangaon. He will later go to Kortula by 2:45 PM and address a public gathering between 3 and 4 PM, the DC report said.

The Telangana BJP is excited as senior leaders from the BJP continue to make public appearances in the state to rally support for the party's candidates. Moreover, the party is also hopeful of getting public support because of the announcement of a tribal university in the state and the establishment of a turmeric board in the state. These announcements were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other than this, the party has also promised a chief minister from the Backward Classes.

This is Amit Shah's second visit to Telangana in the last three days. Other than this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Telangana on November 25, 26, and 27 to garner support for the state BJP.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.