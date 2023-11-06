close
Congress releases list of 16 candidates for Telangana assembly elections

The assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
The Congress on Monday released its third list of 16 candidates for the Telangana assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Revanth Reddy against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from the Kamareddy assembly constituency.
This is the second seat on which Reddy, the sitting MP from the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, is contesting.
In this list, the party has also replaced two candidates declared earlier.
While Ade Gajender will now contest from the Boath-ST seat, replacing Vannela Ashok, Tudi Megha Reddy has been fielded from Wanaparthy in place of Gillela Chinna Reddy, who was nominated earlier.
With this, only three more candidates are left to be declared by the Congress, which is seeking to wrest power from the BRS in the southern state.
Revanth Reddy will also contest from the Kodangal assembly seat, while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from the Madhira-SC seat. The candidates for these seats were announced on October 15.
The party has also fielded its sitting Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy from the Huzurnagar assembly constituency. He currently represents the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.
The assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

