Most money-making ministries under KCR family: Rahul ahead of T'gana polls

The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30. The ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Nizamabad district on Saturday, took aim at K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and said that KCR and all his family members in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are corrupt, and most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family.
"The most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family. Most of the money is made on land, liquor and sand, and all of them are under the control of KCR and his family members," said Rahul Gandhi.
"If you (KCR) were not corrupt, then these three ministries would not have been in the hands of your family. Your MLAs take a cut of Rs 3 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. You are diverting money from the SC/ST sub-plan," he added.
Further addressing the people present at the public meeting, the Congress leader said, "In the last two years, you have seen 'Dorala' government, a family government. For the next 10 years, you will get to see the 'Prajala' government."
Reminding of the six guarantees by Congress in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the first guarantee, the Mahalakshmi scheme, under which Congress will be providing Rs 2500 every month to the women of Telangana and any woman will not have to pay for the government bus in the state.
He also said that the LPG gas cylinder, which the BRS government is providing for Rs 1200 as of now, will be provided for Rs 500 under the Congress rule.
The Congress leader further emphasised how, through these schemes, Congress is trying to save the money of the people in Telangana.
"I have told all the Congress Chief Ministers that the amount of money that the opposition people give to the billionaires and spend on their own, the Congress party will have to put the same amount of money in the bank accounts of the poor people of the state," Rahul Gandhi said.
He also claimed that Rs 5 lakh will be provided to people who don't have a house so that they can build their own house.
The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30.

The ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

