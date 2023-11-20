Sensex (-0.21%)
65659.03 -135.70
Nifty (-0.09%)
19714.00 -17.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.32%)
6476.05 + 20.40
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
41928.70 + 117.45
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
43512.85 -71.10
Heatmap

BJP puts up posters mocking Congress' 'six guarantees' in Hyderabad

This comes days after the Congress released its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto which constituted of six guarantees

BJP, Congress

On the land rights issue, the posters said that the party would only give impetus to land encroachments and 70 percent commissions

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bhartiya Janata party put up posters mocking the Congress' six guarantees outside the Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad.
This comes days after the Congress released its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto which constituted of six guarantees.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP said that the promises made by Congress were nothing but "Scamgress Guarantee card".
On the land rights issue, the posters said that the party would only give impetus to land encroachments and 70 percent commissions.
Mocking the dynasty politics of the Congress, BJP said that "all posts of the party will only be given to its family members" and claimed that the promises made to the Backward classes did not even reach them. "For Backward classes in Telangana which is 52 percentage only 20% seats are also allotted", the posters highlighted.
The BJP also mentioned the "sale of tickets" to the party members who quit the Congress and also stated that many Congress MLAs have joined the BRS.
The Congress President Mallikarjun Khrage on Friday promised six guarantees to the people of Telangana while releasing its election manifesto for the poll-bound state.
Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the party will give Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women. Gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the state.
The party said it will also provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour will be provided every year; a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal will be provided under 'Rythu Bharosa'.
The party will provide 200 units of free electricity for all households under 'Gruha Jyothi' if it comes to power in the state, as per the election manifesto.Under the 'Indiramma Indlu' scheme, the party promises to provide a house site for families not owning a house and Rs 5 lakh financial assistance towards the construction of the house.
Under 'Yuva Vikasam' a financial assistance card worth Rs 5 lakh, will be provided to students which can be used in payment of college fees, read the Congress manifesto.All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards house site, as per the Congress election manifesto.

Also Read

Six Congress guarantees for Telangana: Housing, electricity, pension & more

Congress leveraging LPG cylinder delivery boys to amplify its campaign

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Keep 'guarantee cards' safe, claim 6 benefits in 100 days: Telangana Cong

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana's power sector, supply to farmers key in heated political battle

30% commission BRS govt should be sent packing after Nov 30 polls: Nadda

Telangana election: Public trusts PM's poll promises, says OBC Morcha head

Reservations all over India, you have to give: Cong leader on BJP manifesto

Telangana polls: BJP releases manifesto, calls promises as 'PM's guarantee'

And under the 'Cheyutha', a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be provided to senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, today tappers, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis.The party said health insurance of Rs 10 lakh will be provided.
Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Telangana Hyderabad Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon