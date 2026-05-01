No scope for wrongdoing at counting centres: West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Friday asserted there is no scope for wrongdoing at the counting centres, stating that round-the-clock CCTV monitoring of strong rooms was in place.

TMC spokesperson and Beleghata constituency candidate Kunal Ghosh said that party workers and poll aspirants were keeping a vigil at the counting centres, where the EVMs are stored in strong rooms, as per the direction of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"There is no scope for any wrongdoing given the arrangements made," CEO Manoj Agarwal told reporters.

Stating that round-the-clock CCTV monitoring of the strong rooms is underway, he said people can watch the monitors from outside.

"One should have reason and evidence for making allegations," he said, maintaining that the complaints are baseless.

A senior police officer said enhanced security arrangements have been made at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, the counting centre for several assembly seats in north and east Kolkata housing EVM strongrooms.

"Additional CAPFs and armed police forces have also been deployed under the supervision of an additional commissioner and a deputy commissioner of police," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Kolkata, Rupesh Kumar, said after visiting the area.

He said identity cards have been issued to view CCTV monitors.

Expressing apprehension that unauthorised movements might occur when a section of postal ballots is brought in the evening, Ghosh said the party's polling agents and candidates have been alerted about the matter.

Minister Shashi Panja, who also arrived at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in the morning after spending hours there on Thursday evening, maintained that there must be "transparency".