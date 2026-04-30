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TMC stages sit-in outside EVM strongroom in Kolkata alleging irregularities

The protest came a day after the second phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday, following which EVMs were stored in strongrooms at the centre

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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Hours after party supremo Mamata Banerjee urged TMC leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil over strongrooms housing EVMs, party candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in protest at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Thursday, alleging irregular activities inside the facility.

The protest came a day after the second phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday, following which EVMs were stored in strongrooms at the centre.

Meanwhile, TMC sources said that the CM was also heading to the centre to take stock of the situation.

Alleging procedural lapses, TMC leaders claimed party workers stationed outside the strongroom were asked to leave in the afternoon and later received information that the strongroom would be reopened at 4 pm.

 

Speaking on the incident, Ghosh claimed, "Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm. We contacted our workers and they said they had left. We then rushed here. Now we are not being allowed to enter. BJP is being invited."  The TMC Belaghata candidate further alleged discrepancies in the process, claiming live streaming showed activity inside the strongroom.

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"Ballot papers are being moved inside. Yet the CEO is saying nothing is happening. If postal ballots are being processed, where did they come from? If an email was sent, why were we not informed?" he asked.

Panja, who is contesting the Shyampukur constituency, also questioned the procedure and said, "The strongroom is extremely sensitive. If it is opened, all political parties must be informed. Why was no one informed?"  In a video message earlier in the day, Banerjee asked party leaders, candidates and workers to remain on high alert during counting and guard strong rooms housing the EVMs.

"You must guard the counting centres. If needed, I will also go and guard my area. Candidates must guard themselves. Stay awake. If I can do it, so can you. There is a plan to change the machines while transporting EVMs. Do not take this lightly," she said.

"Until I formally say so in a press conference, no one should leave the counting table," Banerjee added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : EVM TMC Kolkata West Bengal

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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