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FSSAI needs to expedite nutrition-labelling rules: Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel has urged FSSAI to finalise front-of-pack nutrition labelling norms, recommending colour-coded sugar indicators and warning labels for healthier consumer choices

FSSAI

The labelling should incorporate appropriate warning labels for products high in sugar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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A parliamentary panel on Thursday asked food regulator FSSAI to finalise 'Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling' regulations in a time-bound manner to ensure that consumers get to know nutritional information in a simple manner.

A Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has presented a report on 'Regulation of Packaged Commodities with Specific Reference to Sugar Content in Baby Products and other Food Products' in Parliament.

The panel was dismayed to note that the draft Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL) regulations were notified on September 13, 2022, and that more than 14,000 stakeholder comments have been received, which are presently under examination and wider consultation.

 

"The Committee observe that over two years have lapsed since the draft notification, and the continued delay in finalising the regulations has resulted in the absence of simplified and interpretative front-of-pack information,  particularly in relation to sugar content," the report said.

With rising consumption of packaged and ultra-processed food, the panel stressed the timely availability of clear and easily understandable nutritional information to consumers for enabling informed dietary choices.

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The panel pointed out that the present labelling framework relies primarily on numerical disclosures such as grams and percentage of recommended dietary allowance. Such labels might not be readily understood by all consumers at the point of purchase.

"The absence of simple interpretative tools such as warning labels or colour-coded indicatory limits the effectiveness of such disclosures in guiding consumer behaviour," it stated.

Hence, the committee recommended that the FSSAI should finalise and notify the Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling regulations within a defined and time-bound framework.

It further suggested that the front-of-pack nutrition labelling should provide accessible, at-a-glance information to help consumers quickly and easily identify the nutritional status of a product.

The panel advised that the notified regulations should incorporate simple, clearly visible and interpretative labelling mechanisms, including colour-coded indicators for sugar levels in all products, using a three-colour format (red, yellow, and green) to denote high, medium, and low sugar levels.

The labelling should incorporate appropriate warning labels for products high in sugar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FSSAI Nutrition Sugar

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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