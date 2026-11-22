The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday said it sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over unsafe packaged drinking water. The food regulator said on social media posts that a regulatory sample of “Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)” was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis, which was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. “Upon appeal by the food business operator (FBO), the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which also declared it unsafe due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs),” said FSSAI.

When they exceed safe limits, several PAHs can be toxic and are linked to multiple health risks.

This comes after the regulator stepping up enforcement actions against FBOs, e-commerce companies as well as energy drink and alcoholic beverage makers.

A response to the FSSAI action was sought from Bisleri over email, which is awaited at the time of publication.

In the post, the regulator also stated that it suspended the licenses of Urmi Lifesciences and Gaur Ayurvedic Store “due to serious food safety and regulatory violations posing potential risks to public health.”

Urmi Lifesciences received an overall compliance score of 15 per cent, whereas Gaur Ayurvedic Store received an overall compliance score of 28 per cent, both of which fall under the non-compliance category.

It also sanctioned prosecution against Vasant Masala and Tit-Bit Foods over their chilli powder samples containing pesticide residues over prescribed limits. A turmeric powder sample from Tit-Bit Foods was further declared unsafe, as it contained Tin at 0.014 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), exceeding the prescribed maximum limit of 0.01 mg/kg.

A sample of walnut kernels collected from the premises of Mimansa Industries Private Limited for analysis, which was found to have “moisture content, damaged units and acidity of extracted fat above the prescribed maximum limits, along with the presence of rancidity.” Following this, the regulator sanctioned prosecution against the FBO.

A recall order of pre-packaged chocolate filled cookies was issued to Asha Confectionary after being found unsafe. Sanction of prosecution was also granted since the product was found misbranded and substandard.