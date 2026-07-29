MHI extends rare earth magnet manufacturing tender deadline for third time

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has extended the bid submission deadline for its tender to select manufacturers under the scheme to promote manufacturing of sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs) for the third time, giving prospective bidders two more weeks to submit their proposals.

Rare earth permanent magnets are high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence equipment. They are critical for EV motors because they are lightweight and generate strong magnetic fields.

According to an MHI statement issued on Wednesday, the bid submission deadline has been extended from July 29 to August 12, while the opening of technical bids has been rescheduled from July 30 to August 13.

"The Bid Due Date has been extended... to facilitate wider participation and provide additional time for stakeholders in the bidding process," the ministry said.

The ministry floated the global tender on March 20, with the original bid submission deadline set for May 28. It subsequently extended the deadline to June 29, then to July 29, and has now pushed it further to August 12.

The first two extensions were granted following requests from stakeholders seeking additional time to prepare bids, according to the MHI's earlier statements.

The latest extension, announced on Wednesday, is intended to "facilitate wider participation and provide additional time for stakeholders in the bidding process", the ministry said.

The tender is part of the government's Rs 7,280-crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 26, 2025.

The scheme aims to establish a total integrated rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India.

Unlike companies that only assemble magnets from imported materials, the scheme seeks to build an integrated manufacturing value chain in India, from neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, a key rare earth raw material, to finished permanent magnets.

"The Scheme... aims to establish a total capacity of 6,000 MTPA of integrated REPM manufacturing facilities in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market," the ministry said.

It added that by developing the entire production chain in India, "the scheme is expected to significantly reduce import dependence in this sector".

The government launched the scheme amid growing concerns over India's dependence on imported rare earth magnets, particularly from China, as demand rises from the electric vehicle and clean energy sectors.