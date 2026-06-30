NACL Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dev Information Technology Ltd, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and AVG Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2026.

Dev Information Technology Ltd, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and AVG Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2026.

NACL Industries Ltd soared 14.63% to Rs 231.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78633 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 29.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5299 shares in the past one month.

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd spiked 13.69% to Rs 988.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4387 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd exploded 12.64% to Rs 208.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd spurt 11.99% to Rs 200.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10725 shares in the past one month.

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