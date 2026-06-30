Netherlands suffer another penalty heartbreak as Morocco reach pre-quarters

Morocco refused to let their World Cup story end quietly. The Netherlands, once again, found a way to make penalties feel like punishment.

At Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday morning (India time), Morocco beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a chaotic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 match, sending the Dutch to their earliest World Cup exit and moving into the Round of 16.

Ismael Saibari scored the decisive kick after Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved Crysencio Summerville’s attempt with his left hand. Saibari sent his shot low into the left corner as Bart Verbruggen went the other way, then tore off his shirt and screamed as his teammates mobbed him.

Morocco will now face Canada in the Round of 16 in Houston on Saturday.

For the Netherlands, the defeat extended a familiar agony. They had reached at least the Round of 16 in each of their previous 11 World Cup appearances, including a quarterfinal run in Qatar four years ago. This time, in the first edition of the expanded tournament in which 32 teams entered the knockout stage, they were gone at the first hurdle.

Diop saves Morocco at the death

The match had seemed to be slipping away from Morocco when Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead in the 72nd minute.

The goal came after Crysencio Summerville was left on the ground in the penalty area, but still managed to assist the Liverpool forward. Gakpo finished the move, and the Dutch bench flooded onto the pitch to embrace him.

It was more than a football moment. Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, recently announced the loss of their unborn child. After scoring, Gakpo sank to his knees and sobbed, pointed to the heavens and was surrounded by teammates. His parents in the stands were overcome as well.

For a few minutes, it looked as though the night would belong to him and the Netherlands.

Morocco, however, kept pushing. In the 91st minute, Chemsdine Talbi sent a looping cross into the box from the left, and Issa Diop rose to head home cleanly. Verbruggen had no chance. Diop’s first goal for his country sent the Moroccan end into a roar, with drinks raining down from the stands.

Extra time followed, but neither side created a clear opening across the additional 30 minutes. The match then moved to penalties, where the drama became almost surreal.

The shootout that lost all rhythm

It was the second shootout of the tournament on the same day, after Paraguay beat Germany on penalties earlier on Monday. But Morocco-Netherlands produced a different kind of chaos.

Five of the 10 penalties were missed or saved. One looked saved before spinning over the line. Only one was cleanly stopped, but it proved decisive.

Teun Koopmeiners gave the Netherlands the lead with the first kick, firing into the bottom corner. Neil El Aynaoui then rattled the crossbar for Morocco. Justin Kluivert had a chance to put the Dutch in control, but struck the base of the post.

Netherlands' Wout Weghorst and Denzel Dumfries look dejected after the match as Netherlands are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: Reuters Soufiane Rahimi’s penalty then produced one of the strangest moments of the shootout. Verbruggen appeared to have saved it, but could not secure the ball. It squirmed beneath him, hit the back of his leg and rolled over the line.

Wout Weghorst scored for the Netherlands and Talbi responded for Morocco to make it 2-2. Quentin Timber then fired wide before Achraf Hakimi struck the same part of the post Kluivert had hit.

After eight penalties, only four had been scored.

Summerville then went down the middle, but Bounou stepped right and punched the ball away almost casually with his left hand. Saibari did the rest.

Penalty shootout sequence Team Player Outcome Score after kick Netherlands Teun Koopmeiners Scored Netherlands 1-0 Morocco Neil El Aynaoui Hit crossbar Netherlands 1-0 Netherlands Justin Kluivert Hit post Netherlands 1-0 Morocco Soufiane Rahimi Scored after Verbruggen deflection 1-1 Netherlands Wout Weghorst Scored Netherlands 2-1 Morocco Chemsdine Talbi Scored 2-2 Netherlands Quentin Timber Missed 2-2 Morocco Achraf Hakimi Hit post 2-2 Netherlands Crysencio Summerville Saved by Yassine Bounou 2-2 Morocco Ismael Saibari Scored Morocco win 3-2

Bounou adds another chapter

Bounou came into the shootout with a reputation. He had saved two Spanish penalties in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup and later stopped two more against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations to help Morocco reach the final.

Against the Netherlands, he had no chance with the first Dutch penalty and watched others miss without needing his intervention. But when Morocco needed him most, he delivered.

His save from Summerville gave Saibari the chance to end the contest. The midfielder took it with conviction.

Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville misses a penalty during the penalty shootout. Photo: Reuters For Morocco, who became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022, this was another night of nerve, noise and belief. They were tested, stretched and almost beaten. They still survived.

Dutch penalty pain deepens

For the Netherlands, this was the latest chapter in a long and painful history with penalties.

They have now lost four of their five World Cup penalty shootouts. Across major tournaments, they have won only two of the 10 shootouts they have contested. Only Spain have lost as many World Cup shootouts as the Dutch.

Their only World Cup shootout win came in the 2014 quarterfinal against Costa Rica. Since then, the format has repeatedly hurt them, including defeats to Argentina in 2014 and 2022 and now Morocco in 2026.

Netherlands in major tournament penalty shootouts Tournament Round Fixture Result Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Netherlands vs Morocco Lost 2-3 UEFA Nations League finals Quarterfinals Netherlands vs Spain Lost 7-8 Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Netherlands vs Argentina Lost 5-6 Fifa World Cup 2014 Semifinals Netherlands vs Argentina Lost 2-4 Fifa World Cup 2014 Quarterfinals Netherlands vs Costa Rica Won 4-3 UEFA Euro 2004 Quarterfinals Netherlands vs Sweden Won 5-4 UEFA Euro 2000 Semifinals Netherlands vs Italy Lost 1-3 Fifa World Cup 1998 Semifinals Netherlands vs Brazil Lost 2-4 UEFA Euro 1996 Quarterfinals Netherlands vs France Lost 4-5 UEFA Euro 1992 Semifinals Netherlands vs Denmark Lost 6-7

Netherlands' Marten de Roon and teammates look dejected after the match as Oranje are eliminated from the Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo Reuters This defeat will sting even more because the Netherlands had been minutes away from advancing. They had the lead. They had Verbruggen in excellent form. They had Morocco under pressure. But at the end, the same old weakness returned.

Verbruggen’s save, and then the cruel twist

Before the shootout, Verbruggen had produced one of the saves of the tournament.

Rahimi cut inside with a sharp drop of the shoulder, and the goal appeared to open up. Verbruggen narrowed the angle, tempted the striker towards the near post and somehow diverted a powerful close-range strike away with a combination of knee, hand and instinct.

The 23-year-old had already built a reputation as one of the better ball-playing goalkeepers in Europe, and his performance in open play underlined that promise.

But in the shootout, the margins were cruel. He almost stopped Rahimi’s penalty, only for the ball to roll over the line off his leg. Moments later, he could not stop Saibari’s winner.

A match too good for the Round of 32

This was not a tie that felt like an early knockout match.

Morocco entered the game ranked sixth in the world, the Netherlands seventh, making it the highest combined ranking of any Round of 32 match. On the pitch, the contest carried that weight.

The Netherlands had Premier League-proven players and tactical flexibility. Morocco had the energy, aggression and refusal to disappear that marked their 2022 semifinal run.

The game moved on a knife-edge. Morocco’s equaliser shook the stadium. The Dutch nearly dragged themselves through. Extra time offered tension without clarity. Then came a shootout that seemed determined to reject order.

For a newly expanded World Cup, this was an advert for the Round of 32: high stakes, elite teams, deep drama and a result that could not be assumed.

Koeman’s caution pays off, then falls short

Ronald Koeman changed shape for the first time in the tournament, selecting Van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake and Micky van de Ven together, with Denzel Dumfries on the right. It gave the Netherlands a back five and was partly designed to deal with Achraf Hakimi’s pace and direct runs.

The caution had logic. Van de Ven made one important recovery tackle on Hakimi in the second half, and the Dutch were not often opened up with ease.

But the shape also limited the Netherlands in possession. Dumfries hesitated to push forward in build-up, and Van de Ven was mostly kept wide. The Dutch needed a change, and Koeman made it in the 70th minute by sending on Weghorst for Ake.

The change worked almost immediately. Weghorst flicked on a clearance into Summerville’s path, and Summerville set up Gakpo for the opener.

Yet the Netherlands could not protect the lead. Morocco forced the equaliser, survived extra time, and then broke Dutch hearts on penalties.

Why Mexico backed Morocco

The atmosphere also carried history of its own.

The Netherlands usually travel with loud, colourful support, but in Monterrey, Morocco seemed to have the stronger backing, helped by local Mexican fans.

Chants of “no era penal” — it wasn’t a penalty — were heard early, a reference to the controversial spot kick awarded to the Netherlands against Mexico in the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, when Arjen Robben went down under a challenge from Rafa Marquez. That decision helped eliminate Mexico, and many local fans clearly had not forgotten.

Against that backdrop, Morocco’s late equaliser and shootout win turned the stadium into a North African celebration with Mexican assistance.

Morocco march on, Dutch go home early

Morocco now move to Houston to face Canada in the Round of 16. Their 2022 run to the semifinals was not a one-off memory; this team have again shown they can live in the pressure of knockout football.

They have Bounou’s calm, Saibari’s nerve, Hakimi’s threat, Diop’s timing and the collective belief to turn a match around when it appears lost.

The Netherlands leave with another penalty scar. Gakpo gave them a goal layered with emotion. Verbruggen gave them saves to remember. Koeman gave them a plan that almost worked.

But almost is where Dutch World Cup dreams have too often gone to die.

Morocco were behind in the 90th minute. They were level by the 91st. By the end of the night, they were through.