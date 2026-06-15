Nifty ends above 23,850 mark; broader mrkt outperforms

The key equity barometers ended with significant gains on Monday, mirroring global markets after US-Iran signed peace deal. Easing geopolitical tensions, a steep decline in crude oil prices, and a stronger rupee boosted investor sentiment and supported risk appetite across global equities. Investors will continue to monitor monsoon progress, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, and the inflation outlook for further market cues. The Nifty settled above 23,850 mark

Realty, consumer durables and auto shares advanced while pharma and media shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex soared 736.38 points or 0.97% to 76,264.33. The Nifty 50 index surged 231 points or 0.98% to 23,853.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.47% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.38%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,089 shares rose and 1,322 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.48% to 14.35.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.7300 compared with its previous close of 95.1800 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $4.55 or 5.21% to $82.78 a barrel.

Economy :

Indias wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to 9.68% in May, compared with 8.30% in the previous month, according to government data released under the new WPI series.

Food inflation stood at 4.49% in May, up from 3.11% in the previous month, while fuel and power inflation surged to 30.33% from 24.89%. Manufactured products inflation rose to 7.48%, compared with 6.68% earlier, while primary articles inflation increased to 4.99% from 3.78% in the previous month.

Producers price index or PPI inflation for manufactured goods was flat in May. This marks the first release of PPI data by the government, which will publish both input and output PPI figures on a trial basis.

Meanwhile, Indias merchandise exports climbed 18% in May, led by outbound shipments of engineering goods, petroleum products and electronics goods.

Merchandise exports were estimated at $45.20 billion last month, up from $38.30 billion a year earlier, according to provisional data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Monday. Imports climbed 20.6% to $73.41 billion from $60.86 billion. The trade deficit widened to $28.21 billion from $22.56 billion in May last year.

Services exports rose to $36.76 billion in May from $32.46 billion a year earlier, while services imports rose to $19.06 billion from $16.70 billion.

The overall trade deficit, including services, widened to $10.51 billion in May from $6.79 billion a year ago.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rallied 3.96% to 800.05. The index climbed 7.63% in the two consecutive trading session.

Phoenix Mills (up 5.83%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 5.77%), DLF (up 4.83%), Godrej Properties (up 4.61%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 3.62%), Oberoi Realty (up 3.12%), Sobha (up 3.08%), Lodha Developers (up 2.31%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.38%) and Anant Raj (up 0.53%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Shares of Vedanta group's four demerged companies commenced trading on the stock exchanges on Monday, marking the completion of the conglomerate's long-awaited restructuring exercise.

Among the newly listed entities, Vedanta Aluminium Metal ended at Rs 495.90 on the NSE and Rs 500.65 on the BSE.

Vedanta Power closed at Rs 41.90 on the NSE and Rs 42.50 on the BSE, while Vedanta Oil & Gas closed at Rs 36.10 and Rs 37.05, respectively. Vedanta Iron & Steel ended at Rs 21.06 on the NSE and Rs 21.05 on the BSE. The residual Vedanta closed at down 2.47% at Rs 302 on the NSE.

JSW Energy rose 0.81% after the company said that it has signed a definitive agreement with Kolahai Infotech and SFI Parcel Services to acquire 100% equity shares of Maruti Clean Coal & Power (MCCPL).The transaction values MCCPL at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 1,410 crore, subject to customary closing adjustments as per the definitive agreements.

Ashoka Buildcon jumped 6.69% after the company secured a public-private partnership (PPP) project from Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) for the development of a Gems & Jewellery Park in Raipur. As per the agreement, Ashoka Buildcon will pay a premium of Rs 112.40 crore along with an annual lease rent equivalent to 2% of the premium amount, subject to a 10% escalation every fourth year.

SEPC surged 7.07% after the company announced that it had secured a major order worth Rs 673.32 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL)'s IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur, for its 4.08 MTPA crude steel expansion project.

Ceinsys Tech jumped 0.71% after the company and its wholly owned US subsidiary, Technology Associates Inc., received purchase orders worth Rs 30.06 crore ($3.16 million) from T Second Inc., USA. The orders include the supply of NVME drives; AI-powered building and road extraction, encroachment and asset monitoring solutions processed on the BRYCK AI platform, and enterprise geospatial imagery repository and AI feature extraction services.

Bharat Forge jumped 3.90% after its wholly owned defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), unveiled the MArG series of 155mm mounted artillery guns at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were up 445 points, indicating a positive start for Wall Street later today.

European market advanced while Asian market ended higher on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump said late Sunday on social media that the deal with Iran was now complete. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an official signing ceremony would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Trump also said he authorized the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz passageway, sending oil prices tumbling on Sunday. U.S. crude fell nearly 5%.

Trumps announcement came after an exchange of fire between Israel and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon raised uncertainty over whether the deal would get across the finish line on Sunday.

Investors are watching for economic data on housing and retail sales this week. They will also closely monitor the Federal Reserve policy meeting, which Fed funds futures indicate has a more than 98% chance of ending with rates unchanged, according to CMEs FedWatch tool.

Last week, stocks rose on Friday as SpaceXs opening pop bolstered sentiment, with investors hoping for the arrival of a potential peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.5% at 7,431.46, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.31% to finish at 25,888.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 353.51 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 51,202.26.

Elon Musks rocket maker debuted on the Nasdaq at $150 per share, trading under the symbol SPCX. Thats above its $135 IPO price. The stock soared more than 20% shortly after it opened and closed up 19% at around $161.

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