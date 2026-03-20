Websol Energy System Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2026.

Websol Energy System Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 74.61 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd surged 18.27% to Rs 247.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd soared 17.77% to Rs 362.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13486 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd added 16.11% to Rs 162.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd rose 11.11% to Rs 593.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News